Shell slashes gas intake at Dutch, German oil refineries

A Shell logo is pictured during the European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) in Geneva, Switzerland, May 23, 2022. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Shell (SHEL.L) has slashed its use of gas at Europe's largest oil refinery, Rotterdam's 404,000 barrel per day Pernis site, by 40% and at its German refineries by 70% in light of the continent's natural gas crunch, its chief executive said.

Gas is an important feedstock for refining crude oil into products such as gasoline, jet fuel or diesel.

Ben van Beurden said on a conference call on Thursday that the reduction in gas intake at the refineries would not affect their output and stems from engineering changes in the use of oil feedstocks.

Reporting by Shadia Nasralla and Ron Bousso; editing by Jason Neely

