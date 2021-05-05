Skip to main content

EnergyShell tells Tunisia it plans to leave the country next year- senior official

Reuters
The logo of Royal Dutch Shell is seen at a petrol station in Sint-Pieters-Leeuw, Belgium January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) has informed Tunisian authorities it will leave the country next year, Rania Marzouki a senior official in the energy ministry, told Reuters.

She said the decision was related to Shell's plans to focus on renewable energy.

She said Shell's departure will mean the Miskar concession in southern city of Gabes will be handed back to the government and she said Shell had requested the early hand-back of the Asdrubal permit, which expires in 2035.

Marzouki's comments confirm a Reuters report quoting industry sources last month saying that Shell had hired investment bank Rothschild & Co. to sell its Tunisian assets. read more Shell declined to comment at that time.

