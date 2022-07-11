Shell unable to supply Prelude LNG cargoes until July 21

The logo of Royal Dutch Shell is pictured during a launch event for a hydrogen electrolysis plant at Shell's Rhineland refinery in Wesseling near Cologne, Germany, July 2, 2021. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

MELBOURNE, July 11 (Reuters) - Shell on Monday told customers it would be unable to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes from its Prelude facility off northwestern Australia due to industrial action, which has been extended to July 21.

A Shell spokesperson said the company had sent customers an "inability to supply notice for all future cargoes, due to inability to complete offtakes following increased impacts related to the ongoing Protected Industrial Action (PIA)."

The inability to supply notice is aligned with the current period of protected action, which has been extended to July 21, the spokesperson said. The work stoppages began on June 10.

Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.