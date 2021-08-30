Shell unit commits to renewable-powered Timi gas project offshore Malaysia

The Royal Dutch Shell logo is seen at a Shell petrol station in London, January 31, 2008. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSa.L) said on Monday its subsidiary Sarawak Shell Berhad (SSB) has taken a final investment decision on the Timi gas development project offshore Malaysia, which will powered by solar and wind sources.

The offshore wellhead project, developed with its partners Petronas Carigali and Brunei Energy Exploration, could see peak production of up to 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) and will move gas to the F23 production hub via an 80 kilometer-long pipeline, the company said in a release.

The unmanned platform, about 200 km (124 miles) off the coast of Serawak, was a step towards Shell's commitment to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, Shell Upstream Director Wael Sawan said in the release.

