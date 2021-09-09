Skip to main content

Energy

Shell weighs 'jab or job' policy for employees -document

By
2 minute read

The Royal Dutch Shell logo is seen at a Shell petrol station in London, January 31, 2008. REUTERS/Toby Melville

  • Shell considers mandate for offshore operations
  • Some U.S. operations already have "soft enforcement"
  • Trading floors exploring vaccination mandate

LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell is considering making it mandatory for workers in some operations to get COVID-19 vaccinations or risk being fired, an internal company document seen by Reuters shows.

The energy company, which employs some 86,000 workers in more than 70 countries, will weigh the pros and cons of the policy at an executive committee meeting on Friday, said two sources who declined to be identified.

Shell declined to comment.

Companies around the world are grappling with their response to COVID vaccinations as some countries struggle to inoculate their population or in some cases people refuse to get the jab.

The internal Shell memo, dated September 1, recommends that the company should overall "stay the course with our current policy of strong advocacy for vaccination, but no compulsion," adding however that it should consider introducing a vaccine mandate for specific operations.

That would include employees on offshore rigs where self-isolation and evacuation are complex and highly disruptive, the document said.

Those who refuse could face dismissal.

"For staff who refuse to comply with a vaccine mandate we would make all reasonable efforts to avoid terminating their employment but will be faced with no alternative but to do so."

Shell's trading division has already requested a vaccine mandate "because social distancing is impossible to achieve on a trading floor."

The company is also already actively exploring the introduction of the policy for offshore workers in the Gulf of Mexico, the document said.

Shell has already adopted a "soft enforcement" vaccination policy in the Gulf of Mexico and in the onshore Permian shale basin operations under which employees and contractors must produce a negative Covid-19 test or proof of vaccination to access Shell sites, the document said.

The internal Shell document was first reported by the Financial Times on Wednesday.

Reporting by Ron Bousso;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

