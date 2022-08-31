Shell's Vito oilfield to start production in early 2023, partner Equinor says

An Equinor flag flutters at the oil company's headquarters in Stavanger, Norway, December 5, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

STAVANGER, Norway, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Shell's (SHEL.L) Vito deepwater oilfield in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico will start production in early 2023, partner Equinor (EQNR.OL) said on Wednesday.

"It is in the early stages of being installed with the intent of first production (in) early 2023," Chris Golden, Equinor's U.S. country manager, told a news conference in Norway.

Equinor has a 36.9% stake in Vito.

Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik

