1 minute read
Shell's Vito oilfield to start production in early 2023, partner Equinor says
1/2
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
- Companies
STAVANGER, Norway, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Shell's (SHEL.L) Vito deepwater oilfield in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico will start production in early 2023, partner Equinor (EQNR.OL) said on Wednesday.
"It is in the early stages of being installed with the intent of first production (in) early 2023," Chris Golden, Equinor's U.S. country manager, told a news conference in Norway.
Equinor has a 36.9% stake in Vito.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.