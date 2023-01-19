Shipment blocked at Esso France's Fos refinery, union says

Companies Exxon Mobil Corp Follow















PARIS, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Product delivery sendouts are blocked at Esso France's (XOM.N) Fos-sur-Mer site in the south, while work continues at the company's northern Port Jerome-Gravenchon site , a CGT union representative said amid a nationwide strikes in the country.

A strike against the government's planned pension reform in France led to a substantial fall in electricity output and halted deliveries from refineries operated by Esso's rival TotalEnergies on Thursday.

Reporting by America Hernandez, editing by Tassilo Hummel











