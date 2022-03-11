Short sellers raise bearish bets in energy firms as shares surge - S3 Partners

March 11 (Reuters) - Short sellers have increased their bearish bets on shares of energy firms, analytics firm S3 Partners said on Friday, even as shares of oil and gas companies surge on the back of a sharp rise in crude prices.

Total short interest in the energy sector increased by $17.56 billion, or 35.5%, in 2021, including $13.51 billion in a mark-to-market rise in the value of shares shorted and $4.05 billion in new short selling, S3 Partners said.

Short selling in the U.S. energy stocks is highly concentrated, according to Ihor Dusaniwsky, managing director of predictive analytics at S3 Partners.

The total short interest at the 20 most shorted energy stocks is $30.3 billion, making up 45% of the total shorts in the sector, according to S3 data, which includes stocks trading in both the United States and Canada to account dual listings.

Overall energy shorts are down $14.35 billion in mark-to-market losses, or 24%, on the year as the S&P 500 energy index (.SPNY) shot up 38% year-to-date, the only major S&P sector in the green this year.

A spike in oil prices to $139.13 a barrel this week has fueled this rally amid concerns over sanctions against Russian supply in the wake of its conflict with Ukraine.

If crude retreats from its recent highs and trends down below the $100/barrel and $90/barrel levels, energy sector stock prices should ease and short sellers will recoup some of their losses, Dusaniwsky predicted.

"Having held onto their positions even after being down nearly 24% for the year we should not see much short covering, but probably see the increased short selling activity we saw in February return."

Meanwhile, short interest in energy stocks traded on all major U.S. exchanges hit its highest in more than a year, according to an analysis from S&P Global Market Intelligence last week.

Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

