Siccar Point CEO says Cambo oilfield project paused after Shell exit

LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Siccar Point CEO Jonathan Roger said on Friday that Royal Dutch Shell's (RDSa.L) decision last week not to progress the Cambo oilfield project in the British North Sea means the development will have to be paused.

Siccar, which owns 70% of Cambo, said: "Shell remains 30% joint venture partner" and that discussions with Shell and wider stakeholders continued but added that the project was "on hold in the short-term".

Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; editing by Jason Neely

