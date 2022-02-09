Siemens Energy CEO declines to comment on potential wind unit buyout

Christian Bruch, Chief Executive Officer of Siemens Energy AG attends Siemens Energy's initial public offering (IPO) at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Siemens Energy (ENR1n.DE) Chief Executive Christian Bruch declined to comment when asked if the company was planning to buy out minority shareholders of Spain-based wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa (SGREN.MC), in which Siemens Energy owns 67%.

"I would stick with a no comment," Bruch said during a conference call with analysts after first-quarter results.

Sources had told Reuters last month that the Germany-based Siemens Energy was stepping up efforts to explore a full integration of the wind energy division, which last week replaced its CEO after three profit warnings. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Zuzanna Szymanska

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.