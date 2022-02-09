Siemens Energy CEO declines to comment on potential wind unit buyout
FRANKFURT, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Siemens Energy (ENR1n.DE) Chief Executive Christian Bruch declined to comment when asked if the company was planning to buy out minority shareholders of Spain-based wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa (SGREN.MC), in which Siemens Energy owns 67%.
"I would stick with a no comment," Bruch said during a conference call with analysts after first-quarter results.
Sources had told Reuters last month that the Germany-based Siemens Energy was stepping up efforts to explore a full integration of the wind energy division, which last week replaced its CEO after three profit warnings. read more
