Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Energy

Siemens Energy CEO: 'not satisfied' with Siemens Gamesa

2 minute read

Christian Bruch, Chief Executive Officer of Siemens Energy AG attends Siemens Energy's initial public offering (IPO) at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

  • Q3 orders down 37% at 5.95 bln eur
  • Adj EBITA margin pre special items seen at 2% to below 3%
  • Order backlog stood at 82.6 bln eur at end-Q3

FRANKFURT, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Siemens Energy (ENR1n.DE) on Wednesday singled out problems at wind turbine subsidiary Siemens Gamesa (SGREN.MC) as the reason for a 37% drop in third-quarter orders as well as a new, lower, target corridor for its key profit margin.

The group, which supplies turbines and services to the utility industry, said that while its gas and power segment was fully on track, Siemens Gamesa, in which Siemens Energy owns 67%, was not.

"We are not satisfied with the performance of (Siemens Gamesa), which suffered a significant setback in the turnaround of the onshore business," Siemens Energy Chief Executive Christian Bruch said.

Siemens Gamesa, the world's largest maker of offshore turbines last month issued a profit warning and cited high raw materials prices as well as problems related to the launch of an onshore turbine as the main reasons. read more

Siemens Energy, which pulled its margin outlook as a result last, said it now expects an adjusted margin on earnings before interest, tax and amortisation in a range of 2% to below 3% before special items.

That margin stood at 3.5% after nine months. Orders in the third quarter fell to 5.95 billion euros ($7.1 billion), while the group's backlog declined 1.9% quarter on quarter to 82.6 billion.

($1 = 0.8425 euros)

Reporting by Christoph Steitz, editing by Kirsti Knolle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Energy

Energy · 5:10 AM UTCNissan's battery partner to spend over $450 mln on new plant in Japan

Nissan Motor Co's (7201.T) Chinese battery partner Envision AESC said on Wednesday it would spend 50 billion yen ($460 million) to build a new battery plant in Japan's Ibaraki prefecture north of Tokyo.

EnergyU.S. bread, donut makers urge Biden to roll back biofuel requirements
EnergyDemocrats aim to boost solar roof tiles in U.S. budget bill
EnergySiemens Energy CEO: 'not satisfied' with Siemens Gamesa
EnergyCATL's new sodium ion battery to help ease lithium shortages