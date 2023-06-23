Siemens Energy CEO: Setback from turbine troubles more severe than thought possible

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, June 23 (Reuters) - Siemens Energy (ENR1n.DE) Chief Executive Christian Bruch said on Friday that the setback from quality problems at the company's Siemens Gamesa unit were "more severe than I thought possible".

Siemens Energy, which supplies equipment and services to the power sector, late on Thursday scrapped its 2023 profit outlook after a review of its wind turbine unit exposed deeper than expected problems that could cost more than 1 billion euros.

Issues at the company's Siemens Gamesa unit have been a drag on the parent, and the announcement marks the latest blow to Siemens Energy's efforts to get these under control following a full takeover of the business.

The announcement followed the initial discovery of faulty components at Siemens Gamesa in January that caused a charge of nearly half a billion euros.

Bruch blamed the corporate culture at Siemens Gamesa, saying: "Too much has been swept under the carpet", and pledging to drive a change in that culture.

Bruch said that the company could only provide a more accurate estimate of the costs from the latest problems once its analysis of the situation had been completed, at the latest when it publishes its fiscal third-quarter financial results on Aug. 7.

Reporting by Sabine Wollrab and Maria Sheahan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong, Kirsten Donovan















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.