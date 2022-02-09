Siemens Energy posts deep net loss as wind unit weighs

A company logo of Siemens Energy AG is pictured during Siemens Energy's initial public offering (IPO) at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Siemens Energy (ENR1n.DE) on Wednesday reported a 240 million euro ($274 million) first-quarter net loss, burdened mainly by struggling wind turbine unit Siemens Gamesa (SGREN.MC), which has become a drag on its parent following three profit warnings.

Siemens Energy released most of its quarterly results last month when it was forced to cut its guidance shortly after Siemens Gamesa unveiled fresh supply chain issues and higher-than-expected ramp up costs for a new turbine generation. read more

Siemens Energy, which supplies turbines and services to the power industry, also warned that supply chain issues would persist in 2022. The company made a net profit in the same period last year.

Calling Siemens Gamesa's profit warning a "setback and disappointing for all shareholders", Siemens Energy CEO Christian Bruch said the group would still continue to support turnaround efforts "even in a difficult market environment".

His comments come a week after Siemens Energy announced that board member Jochen Eickholt would replace Siemens Gamesa CEO Andreas Nauen from March, in the latest sign that the German parent group aims for more influence. read more

Eickholt, a veteran of the Siemens group who will leave Siemens Energy's management board as part of the move, will be replaced by Karim Amin, who currently serves as executive vice president for Siemens Energy's generation division.

Sources told Reuters last month that Siemens Energy was stepping up efforts to buy the remaining third in Siemens Gamesa it does not yet own, which analysts say would give the group the level of control it needs to speed up the turnaround.

Shares in Siemens Energy, which was spun off from Siemens AG (SIEGn.DE) in 2020, have fallen 15% so far this year, underperforming a 4% drop of the German bluechip DAX index (.GDAXI). Siemens Gamesa's shares have fallen 23%.

($1 = 0.8760 euros)

Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Tom Kaeckenhoff; editing by David Evans and Emma Thomasson

