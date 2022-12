Companies Siemens Energy AG Follow















BERLIN, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Siemens Energy (ENR1n.DE) is looking for new investors and is considering the entry of a sovereign wealth fund, business daily Handelsblatt reported on Monday, adding that Qatar is one candidate.

Siemens Energy was not immediately available for comment.

