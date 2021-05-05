A trader walks next to Siemens Energy AG logos during Siemens Energy's initial public offering (IPO) at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

Siemens Energy (ENR1n.DE), which supplies turbines to the power sector, on Wednesday lowered the upper end of its target range for 2021 sales, hurt by weaker-than-expected demand, project delays and the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Revenues are now expected to grow 3-8% in the year to September, compared with a previous range of 2-12%. According to Refinitiv estimates, sales are expected to grow 6% to 29.1 billion euros ($35 billion).

The outlook cut comes less than a week after Siemens Gamesa (SGREN.MC), the world's No. 1 maker of offshore wind turbines in which Siemens Energy owns 67%, warned of customers deferring projects and the ongoing impact of COVID-19 in India and Brazil.

Spun off from former parent Siemens AG (SIEGn.DE) last year, Siemens Energy has seen its shares rise by more than a fifth since its listing, boosted by cost cutting measures including the reduction of 7,800 jobs, or 8.5% of the total. read more

Orders rose by 39% in the second quarter, while sales fell 4.4%, the company said, adding operating profit -- adjusted earnings before interest, tax and amortisation -- more than doubled to 197 million euros.

($1 = 0.8319 euros)

