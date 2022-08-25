Siemens Energy: no new status regarding maintenance work for Nord Stream 1

A logo is seen at Siemens Energy's site on the day of German Chancellor OIaf Scholz's visit, during which he saw a gas turbine meant to be transported to the compressor station of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline in Russia, in Muelheim an der Ruhr, Germany, August 3, 2022. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

FRANKFURT, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Siemens Energy (ENR1n.DE), which carries out maintenance work for turbines used to pump gas through Nord Stream 1, said on Thursday there was no new status regarding maintenance or potential maintenance of equipment linked to the pipeline.

Earlier, Canada's foreign affairs minister Melanie Joly in a report was quoted by broadcaster CBC News as saying that Ottawa would stick to a sanctions waiver allowing turbines to be returned to Russia via Germany after servicing. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.