Siemens Energy: not involved in Gazprom's Portovaya maintenance

A logo is seen at Siemens Energy's site on the day of German Chancellor OIaf Scholz's visit, during which he saw a gas turbine meant to be transported to the compressor station of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline in Russia, in Muelheim an der Ruhr, Germany, August 3, 2022. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

FRANKFURT, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Siemens Energy (ENR1n.DE) is not involved in the maintenance work currently being carried out by Gazprom (GAZP.MM) at the Portovaya compressor station that pumps gas through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, it said on Wednesday.

"However, our experts are available to advise the company if required," Siemens Energy, which has been carrying out maintenance work for compressors and turbines at Portovaya in the past, said.

Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan

