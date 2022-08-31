1 minute read
Siemens Energy: not involved in Gazprom's Portovaya maintenance
FRANKFURT, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Siemens Energy (ENR1n.DE) is not involved in the maintenance work currently being carried out by Gazprom (GAZP.MM) at the Portovaya compressor station that pumps gas through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, it said on Wednesday.
"However, our experts are available to advise the company if required," Siemens Energy, which has been carrying out maintenance work for compressors and turbines at Portovaya in the past, said.
Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan
