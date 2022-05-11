Siemens Energy not pursuing divestment of Siemens Gamesa for now

A company logo of Siemens Energy AG is pictured during Siemens Energy's initial public offering (IPO) at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT, May 11 (Reuters) - Siemens Energy (ENR1n.DE) is not currently looking at divesting its wind turbine division Siemens Gamesa (SGREN.MC) as part of a strategic review, its Chief Executive Christian Bruch told journalists on Wednesday.

"For me, this is not an option we are actively pursuing at the moment," he said.

Siemens Energy owns 67% in Siemens Gamesa and has been looking at ways for how to acquire the remaining stake, sources told Reuters in January.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.