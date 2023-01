Companies Siemens Energy AG Follow















BERLIN, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Siemens Energy (ENR1n.DE) plans to expand its cooperation with Iraq by developing projects with a capacity of over 6 gigawatts in the next five years, the company said on Friday.

Among other things, this will involve power plants and renewable energies, the company added.

Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff, Writing by Rachel More











