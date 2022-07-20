1 minute read
Siemens Energy prepared to maintain further turbines if sanctions permit
FRANKFURT, July 20 (Reuters) - Siemens Energy (ENR1n.DE), which is currently helping to bring a maintained turbine to the operator of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, said it would continue to maintain turbines under current sanctions regimes if this was possible and required.
"Our goal in such cases is always to transport the turbine to its place of operation as quickly as possible," the company said in a statement.
Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Editing by Miranda Murray
