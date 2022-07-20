Siemens Energy prepared to maintain further turbines if sanctions permit

A company logo of Siemens Energy AG is pictured during Siemens Energy's initial public offering (IPO) at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT, July 20 (Reuters) - Siemens Energy (ENR1n.DE), which is currently helping to bring a maintained turbine to the operator of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, said it would continue to maintain turbines under current sanctions regimes if this was possible and required.

"Our goal in such cases is always to transport the turbine to its place of operation as quickly as possible," the company said in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Editing by Miranda Murray

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.