Siemens Energy reviews outlook as troubles at wind division deepen

A company logo of Siemens Energy AG is pictured during Siemens Energy's initial public offering (IPO) at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT, April 19 (Reuters) - Siemens Energy (ENR1n.DE) on Tuesday said it was reviewing its full-year outlook after wind turbine division Siemens Gamesa (SGREN.MC) unveiled another quarterly loss.

The company also said the operating environment had become more challenging because of the war in Ukraine as well as the sanctions imposed on Russia, adding it could not rule out further negative effects on sales and profits in 2022.

Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Chris Reese

