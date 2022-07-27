Siemens Energy says it has no damage reports from Gazprom on Nord Stream 1 turbines

A trader walks next to Siemens Energy AG logos during Siemens Energy's initial public offering (IPO) at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

BERLIN, July 27 (Reuters) - Siemens Energy (ENR1n.DE) on Wednesday said it had not received any damage reports regarding the turbines of Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline from Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM) so far, adding it did not have access to the turbines on site.

"Therefore, we have to assume that the turbines are operating normally," the company said, adding any future maintenance work could be facilitated as the Canadian government had already agreed the turbines, maintained by Siemens Energy in Montreal, could be transported from Canada to Germany.

Russia has cited turbine problems as its reason for cutting gas supply via Nord Stream 1, its main gas link to Europe, to just 20% of capacity from Wednesday. read more

Reporting by Chris Steitz Writing by Riham Alkousaa Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.