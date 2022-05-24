Siemens Gamesa CEO: will return to at least 2017 turbine pricing levels

A model of a wind turbine with the Siemens Gamesa logo is displayed outside the annual general shareholders meeting in Zamudio, Spain, June 20, 2017. REUTERS/Vincent West

FRANKFURT, May 24 (Reuters) - Siemens Gamesa (SGREN.MC), the wind turbine maker majority-owned by Siemens Energy (ENR1n.DE), expects onshore turbine prices to return to levels seen in 2017 or even higher than that, its Chief Executive Jochen Eickholt said on Tuesday.

Eickholt presented slides at Siemens Energy's capital markets day that showed average selling prices for onshore wind turbines of 0.8 million euros ($855,760) per megawatt hour in 2017, which dropped to 0.67 million in 2021.

($1 = 0.9348 euros)

Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Paul Carrel

