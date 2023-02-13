Siemens Gamesa plans U.S. production site if it gets local orders















FRANKFURT, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Siemens Energy's (ENR1n.DE) wind division plans to build a $500 million production site for nacelles in the United States if its offshore turbines are selected in an upcoming local tender, it said on Monday.

This would make it the fourth production facility for Siemens Gamesa (SGREN.MC) in the United States, where the maker of onshore and offshore turbines already has two production sites and announced a third plant in 2021.

The U.S. renewables market, the world's second-biggest after China, continues to draw project developers and equipment makers, partly driven by the government's Inflation Reduction Act, designed to boost green technologies locally.

Siemens Gamesa's planned site in the state of New York would create around 420 jobs, the company said, provided its turbines are selected in the state's third procurement round, which will be between 2 gigawatts (GW) and 4.7 GW in volume.

"The announcement of this proposed facility in New York is a major step forward in our desire to lead the massive U.S. offshore wind market," said Marc Becker, CEO of Siemens Gamesa's offshore business, in a statement.

As part of the proposal, Siemens Gamesa said it was also committed to "localizing several new component supplier facilities including steel component fabrication, bearings, and composite components".

Siemens Gamesa is currently in the process of being delisted by parent Siemens Energy as part of efforts to fully integrate the division and fix operational problems that have become a drag on profits.

