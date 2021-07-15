Siemens Gamesa trying to pass on rising steel costs to turbine customers -CEO

A model of a wind turbine with the Siemens Gamesa logo is displayed outside the annual general shareholders meeting in Zamudio, Spain, June 20, 2017. REUTERS/Vincent West

MADRID, July 15 (Reuters) - Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa (SGREN.MC) is trying to pass on the rising costs of materials such as steel to its customers, CEO Andreas Nauen said on Thursday.

Parent Siemens Energy (ENR1n.DE) scrapped its margin target on Wednesday after the turbine unit issued its second profit warning in less than three months, blaming higher-than-expected raw material and product ramp-up costs. read more

Siemens Gamesa is the world's biggest maker of offshore wind turbines that are key to plans by some of the world's biggest economies to cut carbon emissions.

It has been trying to turn around a less profitable onshore division, and has already lowered its profit ambitions once this year citing materials costs and execution delays.

In recent months the company has pushed harder to pass on the rising cost of steel to its customers, Nauen told analysts on a conference call.

"Of course, (customers) do not happily discuss that, it's clear... it's also clear that in light of the size of the increases it cannot stay with us," he said.

Siemens Energy was spun off from Siemens AG (SIEGn.DE) and listed last year.

Reporting by Isla Binnie; editing by Jason Neely

