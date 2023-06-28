Siemens Gamesa wind turbines no worse than others, Sweden's Eolus says

OSLO, June 28 (Reuters) - Swedish wind farm developer Eolus Vind on Wednesday said technical issues seen with turbines delivered by Siemens Gamesa are no more frequent than other manufacturers and that it is receiving components for new projects as scheduled.

"We currently have 61 turbines with Siemens technology under construction in Sweden. Components are currently being delivered to all sites according to programme," a spokesperson for Eolus Vind said.

Siemens Gamesa parent Siemens Energy (ENR1n.DE) last week withdrew its 2023 profit outlook, citing failure rates at its newer onshore wind turbine models that will cost more than 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) to fix and sent its share tumbling.

Eolus said it had not experienced any serious quality issues with the Siemens Gamesa turbines in its ongoing construction projects so far.

"Siemens is one of the most respected suppliers in the industry and we are always in close and constructive dialogues with them regarding performance and potential issues," the Eolus spokesperson said.

The Swedish company currently operates 19 Siemens Gamesa turbines across five operational wind farms.

Eolus has not experienced any higher frequency of issues with Siemens Gamesa models compared with similar component suppliers, all of whom "experience some issues at the moment", she said.

"There is always a risk that there will be technical issues from time to time in an industry that has grown so fast and where the technical development has been huge during the last decade," the spokesperson said.

Other wind farm developers also downplayed problems with the Siemens Gamesa turbines.

Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Terje Solsvik















