Siemens Gamesa's keeps outlook under review as uncertainty persists

An offshore wind turbine of the Siemens Gamesa company is seen from the Telde coast on the island of Gran Canaria, Spain, May 2, 2022. REUTERS/Borja Suarez/Files

MADRID, May 5 (Reuters) - Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa (SGREN.MC) said on Thursday its 2022 outlook remains under review due to both internal and external challenges.

It also confirmed disappointing preliminary second-quarter sales of 2.2 billion euros and adjusted operating loss of 304 million euros, which were released on April 20. read more

($1 = 0.9423 euros)

Reporting by Inti Landauro, editing by Stine Jacobsen

