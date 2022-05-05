1 minute read
Siemens Gamesa's keeps outlook under review as uncertainty persists
MADRID, May 5 (Reuters) - Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa (SGREN.MC) said on Thursday its 2022 outlook remains under review due to both internal and external challenges.
It also confirmed disappointing preliminary second-quarter sales of 2.2 billion euros and adjusted operating loss of 304 million euros, which were released on April 20. read more
