Siemens still unhappy with performance of Siemens Energy

A trader walks next to Siemens Energy AG logos during Siemens Energy's initial public offering (IPO) at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

ZURICH, May 12 (Reuters) - Siemens (SIEGn.DE) remains unhappy with the performance of Siemens Energy (ENR1n.DE) where it holds a 35% stake, Chief Financial Officer Ralf Thomas said on Thursday.

"We are by no means satisfied with the current performance," Thomas told reporters after Siemens posted its Q2 earnings. read more

"Siemens Energy's share price has been very volatile recently, and we hope to gain a clear perspective and more certainty for our planning from the upcoming Siemens Energy Capital Market Day on May 24."

Reporting by John Revill

