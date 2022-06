Siemens writedown for Siemens Energy to impact Q3 net profit by 2.8 bln euros

The Siemens logo is shown on a new Siemens Charger locomotive as it comes into service as part of the Coaster Fleet in Oceanside, California, U.S., February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake

FRANKFURT, June 30 (Reuters) - Siemens (SIEGn.DE) said on Thursday it was booking a writedown that will result in a 2.8 billion euro ($2.93 billion) impact on net income in the third quarter.

The impairment is related to the fall in the value of Siemens Energy (ENR1n.DE), it said.

($1 = 0.9544 euros)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tom Sims Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.