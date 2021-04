Lim Oon Kuin, also known as O.K. Lim, the founder of collapsed oil trading firm Hin Leong Trading Pte Ltd, arrives at the State Courts, in Singapore April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Singapore's prosecutor on Friday filed 23 more charges in court against Lim Oon Kuin, the founder of collapsed oil trading firm Hin Leong Trading Pte Ltd.

Singapore police last year charged the former oil tycoon, better known as O.K. Lim, with two counts of abetment of forgery for the purpose of cheating.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.