Singapore fuel oil stocks rise for second straight week















SINGAPORE, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Residual fuel oil stocks at key trading hub Singapore rose for a second consecutive week as weekly net imports continued to firm, official data showed on Thursday.

Onshore fuel oil stocks added 2% to 20.31 million barrels (3.20 million tonnes) during the week ended Dec. 7, rising to a three-week high, Enterprise Singapore data showed.

The build in weekly inventory levels came amid an uptick in net fuel oil imports, which gained 18% week-on-week to 516,000 tonnes.

Top net import volumes continued to come from Malaysia at 362,000 tonnes, as with the previous weeks. This was followed by Brazil at 160,000 tonnes and the United Arab Emirates at 138,000 tonnes.

Arbitrage fuel oil supplies have been consistently flowing into the wider Asia region, while exporters within Asia have also offered regular supply volumes in December-loading tenders.

Meanwhile, top destinations for fuel oil net exports were South Korea at 90,000 tonnes, China at 78,000 tonnes and Bangladesh at 21,000 tonnes, the Enterprise Singapore data showed.

Spot fuel oil cash differentials in Singapore have come under pressure in recent sessions amid steady arrivals and inventory builds.

The 380-cst high sulphur fuel oil cash differentials have trended lower since end-November, while the 0.5% very low sulphur fuel oil cash differentials have been trapped in a tight range over the same period.

