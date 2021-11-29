Singapore LNG teams up with Linde Gas to study CO2 liquefaction facility

SINGAPORE, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Singapore LNG Corp (SLNG) and Linde Gas Singapore said on Monday they have agreed to explore the feasibility and development of a carbon dioxide liquefaction and storage facility.

The facility would use cold energy from SLNG liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal's operations to liquefy carbon dioxide which would then be stored in tanks on site before transported for end use, the companies said, adding it was a memorandum of understanding.

The facility, to be located on Jurong Island if deemed feasible, could become the first of its kind in Singapore.

SLNG owns and operates Singapore's sole LNG terminal while Linde is the world's largest industrial gas company.

Singapore is aiming to realise at least 2 million tonnes of carbon capture potential by 2030 as part of a broader effort to make its Jurong Island oil refinery hub more sustainable, the country's Economic Development Board said last week. read more

Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

