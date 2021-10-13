Singapore marine fuel sales drop in Sept as bunker calls hit 4-year low

SINGAPORE, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Marine fuel sales in Singapore fell to a 15-month low of 3.94 million tonnes in September as the number of ships calling at the world's largest bunkering hub for bunkers sank to a near four-year low, official data showed on Monday.

The September volumes were down 7% from last year and 3% lower from August, the latest data from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) showed.

Vessel arrivals at the Singapore hub for bunkers fell to 3,098 in September, the lowest since February 2018.

Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.