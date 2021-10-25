Singapore plans electricity imports of up to 4 GW by 2035

View of the central business district skyline in Singapore March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SINGAPORE, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Singapore plans to import up to four gigawatts (GW) of electricity by 2035, or about 30% of its total supply, Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong said on Monday, in an effort to diversify supply and boost energy security.

The Asian city-state will start trials to resolve technical and regulatory issues over cross-border power trading, he said, such as plans to import 100 megawatts (MW) of electricity from neighbouring Malaysia and 100 MW of solar-generated electricity from Pulau Bulan in Indonesia.

"These trials allow us to learn and improve our system and processes as we increase our imports," Gan said in a speech at the Singapore International Energy Week event.

"We will also import different types of low-carbon energy from different parts of the world to diversify our sources and enhance energy security."

Singapore will issue a request for proposals (RFP) for the electricity imports in its effort, which is similar to a current approach of diversifying natural gas sources.

About 95% of Singapore's electricity is generated from natural gas, though it plans to ramp up sources of renewable energy.

The transition to renewable energy, including imported electricity, may not mean cheaper electricity as the costs of transmission, backup and grid enhancements will swell costs, Gan added.

Singapore is also preparing legislation to empower its energy regulator Energy Market Authority (EMA) to levy emission standards on power generation companies, he said, without giving details.

Apart from electricity imports, Singapore is exploring new energy solutions to meet long-term needs and cut emissions.

It aims to fund research to improve technical and economic feasibility of low-carbon technologies, such as hydrogen and carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS), Gan said.

EMA is working with industry to explore trying out Hydrogen Enriched Natural Gas to fuel existing power plants, as well as imports of low-carbon hydrogen.

Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan, Florence Tan, Chen Lin, Roslan Khawsawneh and Koustav Samanta; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

