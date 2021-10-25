Skip to main content

Energy

Singapore seeks proposals to test renewable energy use for Jurong Island - minister

1 minute read

SINGAPORE, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Singapore's Energy Market Authority (EMA) and JTC Corporation (JTC) will launch a S$6 million ($4.46 million) request for proposal to test renewable energy, energy storage systems and low carbon solutions on its Jurong Island, a minister said on Monday.

Speaking at an energy summit, Singapore's manpower minister and second trade minister Tan See Leng said the EMA and Envision Digital have signed a preliminary agreement on growing local enterprises in renewable energy, urban energy efficiency and low carbon solutions.

Regionally, the first 100MW under a Laos-Thailand-Malaysia-Singapore power integration project are expected to flow next year, Tan added.

Reporting by Chen Lin; Editing by Martin Petty

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Energy

Energy · 4:04 AM UTC

Oil prices extend gains to multi-year highs on tight supply

Oil prices climbed on Monday, extending pre-weekend gains to hit multi-year highs as global supply remained tight amid solid fuel demand in the United States and elsewhere in the world as economies pick up from coronavirus pandemic-induced slumps.

Energy
Exxon Mobil keen to build carbon storage hubs in SE Asia, similar to Houston project
Energy
Woodside to spend over $745 mln on hydrogen, ammonia plant
Energy
UNICEF warns Haiti fuel shortages put hospitalised women and children at risk
Energy
Saudi Arabia wants to be top supplier of hydrogen - energy minister