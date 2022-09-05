Singapore's Sembcorp Industries to sell India energy unit for $1.5 bln
Sept 5 (Reuters) - Singapore's utilities firm Sembcorp Industries (SCIL.SI) on Monday said it would divest its entire stake in Sembcorp Energy India Limited to Tanweer Infrastructure Pte for 117.34 billion rupees ($1.47 billion).
The deal underscores Sembcorp Industries' strategy to decarbonise its operations and shift to green energy generation.
Sembcorp Energy, one of the largest power producers in India, operates two supercritical coal-fired power plants totalling 2,640 megawatt, servicing nearly 2.5 million households.
Sembcorp said the divestment would result in Tanweer Infrastructure - part of a consortium led by Oman Investment Corporation and an Omani pension fund - becoming the sole shareholder of the unit on completion of deal.
Tanweer Infrastructure will settle the final consideration via a deferred payment, the company said.
($1 = 79.8230 Indian rupees)
