Singapore's Sunseap explores developing 7-GWp solar farm in Indonesia
SINGAPORE, Oct 26 (Reuters) - A consortium of companies led by Singapore's Sunseap Group signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore and develop a combined capacity of 7 gigawatt-peak (GWp) of solar power systems around the Riau islands in neighbouring Indonesia, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
The project will help Singapore and Indonesia meet their green energy goals and would be one of the largest cross-border interconnected clean energy projects in Southeast Asia, the Sunseap statement said.
