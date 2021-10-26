Skip to main content

Energy

Sinopec to boost gas supplies from domestic fields by 3% this winter

1 minute read

Oil tanks are seen at a Sinopec plant in Hefei, Anhui province, May 31, 2009. REUTERS/Jianan Yu

SINGAPORE, Oct 26 (Reuters) - China's Sinopec Corp plans to increase natural gas supplies from its domestic fields to 13.24 billion cubic metres (bcm) this winter, up 3% from a year earlier, it said on Tuesday.

The state oil and gas major said it is set to provide a total of 27 bcm of natural gas to the market for this winter, including imported liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Reporting by Chen Aizhu Editing by David Goodman

