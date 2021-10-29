Energy
Sinopec expects Q4 sales prices for natural gas to rise 20% or more
SINGAPORE, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Sinopec Corp said on Friday it expects sales prices for natural gas in China in the fourth quarter to rise at least 20% versus a year earlier because of peak winter heating demand and in line with surging import costs.
The firm, Asia's largest oil refiner, expects China's gasoline consumption to peak around 2025/26, company executives told analysts and reporters.
Reporting by Chen Aizhu and Muyu Xu; Editing by Christian Schmollinger
