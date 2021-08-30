Sinopec plans to spend $4.6 bln on hydrogen energy by 2025

A man stands next to a logo of Sinopec, or China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation, at an expo on rubber technology in Shanghai, China September 19, 2018. Picture taken September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING/SINGAPORE, Aug 30 (Reuters) - China's Sinopec Corp plans initial spending of 30 billion yuan ($4.6 billion) on developing hydrogen energy by 2025, as the Chinese state oil and gas major pivots to hydrogen and natural gas to reach carbon neutrality by 2050.

Sinopec said on Monday it also aimed to have 200,000 tonnes annual capacity for hydrogen refuelling by 2025.

($1 = 6.4684 yuan)

Reporting by Muyu Xu in Beijing and Chen Aizhu in Singapore

