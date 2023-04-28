Sinopec sees China's Q2 refined fuel demand recovering more than in Q1

Man stands next to a logo of Sinopec at an expo on rubber technology in Shanghai
A man stands next to a logo of Sinopec, or China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation, at an expo on rubber technology in Shanghai, China September 19, 2018. Picture taken September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

SINGAPORE, April 28 (Reuters) - Refining giant Sinopec Corp sees China's diesel and gasoline demand growing faster in the second quarter than in the first three months of this year alongside the Chinese economic recovery, a senior company executive said on Friday.

Vice President Huang Wensheng told investors and media that China's apparent refined fuel consumption had expanded 6.7% on the year in the first quarter.

Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next