Sinopec sees China's Q2 refined fuel demand recovering more than in Q1

SINGAPORE, April 28 (Reuters) - Refining giant Sinopec Corp sees China's diesel and gasoline demand growing faster in the second quarter than in the first three months of this year alongside the Chinese economic recovery, a senior company executive said on Friday.

Vice President Huang Wensheng told investors and media that China's apparent refined fuel consumption had expanded 6.7% on the year in the first quarter.

Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman











