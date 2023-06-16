Situation at Norway's closed Nyhamna gas plant "complex", Shell says

Companies Shell PLC Follow















OSLO, June 16 (Reuters) - Investigations into cooling system problems at Norway's Nyhamna gas processing plant continue, amid a "complex situation", operator Shell (SHEL.L) said on Friday.

"Local and global experts are assisting our local working groups in the investigation and further work," Shell said in an update on the company's Norwegian website.

Shell on Tuesday extended an ongoing maintenance outage the plant by nearly a month to July 15 and stopped all non-essential work after discovering a gas formation with hydrogen when cleaning a water-based cooling system.

Shell said step-by-step measures taken this week have reduced the gas formation.

All other work at the site remains on hold for the time being, it added but did not provide any fresh projections on the length of the outage.

Nyhamna processes gas from the Ormen Lange and Aasta Hansteen fields, with the outage cutting 79.8 million cubic metres (mcm) of export capacity per day from the plant.

