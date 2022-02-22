Six people injured in Monday Louisiana refinery explosion

HOUSTON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Six people received minor injuries in a Monday explosion and fire at Marathon Petroleum Corp's (MPC.N) 578,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Garyville, Louisiana, refinery, a Marathon spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Of the six injured, three were treated at the refinery, located 33 miles (54 km) west of New Orleans. Three others were taken to a local healthcare facility for evaluation and released, said Marathon spokesperson Jamal Kheiry.

Previously, the company had said five people were injured with four treated at the refinery and one taken to a healthcare facility.

The fire began with an explosion on the diesel-producing hydrocracker at the refinery, which has the third largest production capacity in the United States.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Sam Holmes

