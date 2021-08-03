SK Innovation expects improvement in refining margins, plans to split battery business

The logo of SK Innovation is seen in front of its headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL, Aug 4 (Reuters) - SK Innovation Co Ltd (096770.KS), the owner of South Korea's top refiner SK Energy, said on Wednesday that it expected refining margins to gradually improve in the second half of the year as COVID-19 retreats and demand rebounds.

The company posted an operating profit of 506 billion won ($440.54 million) in the April-June quarter, compared with an operating loss of 456 billion won in the same period a year earlier.

SK Innovation said on Wednesday it plans to split off its battery business and oil and gas production business into separate units by October. The new entities will be wholly owned by SK Innovation's subsidiaries.

Revenue rose 56% to 11.1 trillion won from a year earlier. That compares with the 11 trillion won forecast of analysts in the Refinitiv SmartEstimate.

SK Innovation, which has a total refining capacity of 1.115 million barrels per day (bpd) at plants in Ulsan and Incheon, said it operated it facilities at 66% of capacity on average in the quarter, down from 77% during the same period a year earlier, according to the company statement.

Last week, South Korea's third-largest refiner S-Oil Corp (010950.KS) said that refining margins are expected to rebound in the third quarter, driven by high demand for transport fuels because of an increase in global economic activities and mobility.

($1 = 1,148.5800 won)

Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Stephen Coates

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.