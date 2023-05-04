SK Innovation sees solid Q2 refining margin backed by China reopening, summer driving season

Companies SK Innovation Co Ltd Follow















SEOUL, May 4 (Reuters) - SK Innovation Co Ltd (096770.KS), owner of South Korea's top refiner SK Energy, on Thursday said it expects solid refining margin in the second quarter backed by China's reopening and summer driving season.

The company posted an operating profit of 375 billion won ($281.61 million) for the first quarter ended March, versus 1.6 trillion won a year earlier.

That compared with an average analyst forecast of 175 billion won compiled by Refinitiv SmartEstimate.

($1 = 1,331.6200 won)

Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.