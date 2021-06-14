S.Korea refiner Hyundai Oilbank seeks listing in 2022 - parent

A Hyundai Oilbank logo is seen at a gas station in Seoul March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Hyundai Oilbank Co Ltd (INPTVH.UL), the refinery unit of Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings (267250.KS) decided on Monday to pursue a listing in the South Korean market during 2022, Hyundai Heavy said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

Hyundai Oilbank had previously pursued a listing in 2018 but had delayed the plan until this year due to regulatory scrutiny of its balance sheet.

Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings held 74.1% of the refiner as of end-March, while Saudi Aramco owns 17% of the refiner through an overseas unit, according to a Hyundai Oilbank filing.

