Energy
S.Korea refiner Hyundai Oilbank seeks listing in 2022 - parent
Hyundai Oilbank Co Ltd (INPTVH.UL), the refinery unit of Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings (267250.KS) decided on Monday to pursue a listing in the South Korean market during 2022, Hyundai Heavy said in a regulatory filing on Monday.
Hyundai Oilbank had previously pursued a listing in 2018 but had delayed the plan until this year due to regulatory scrutiny of its balance sheet.
Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings held 74.1% of the refiner as of end-March, while Saudi Aramco owns 17% of the refiner through an overseas unit, according to a Hyundai Oilbank filing.
