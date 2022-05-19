Slovak refiner Slovnaft to start two-month outages on Friday

May 19 (Reuters) - Slovak refinery Slovnaft, part of Hungarian oil and gas group MOL (MOLB.BU), will launch a planned outage for maintenance and upgrades on Friday, with a record number of 21 production units in two blocks being affected, the company said on Thursday.

The outages will take place in both its refining and petrochemical units, Slovnaft said, while it planned to invest 36 million euros in the summer maintenance, which is due to end on July 20.

Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, editing by Jan Lopatka

