Slovakia gets EU exemption to export Russian-origin oil products to Ukraine

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Slovakia has secured an exemption from European Union sanctions on Russian oil that will allow it to continue exporting oil products including diesel to energy-starved Ukraine, Economy Minister Karel Hirman said on Wednesday.

The country's main refiner Slovnaft, part of Hungarian energy firm MOL (MOLB.BU), faced having to stop exporting products refined from Russian oil to most markets when the sanctions take effect on Feb. 5.

The exemption permits Slovnaft to export oil products to Ukraine, which is facing severe electricity and heating shortages this winter caused by Russian missile and drone attacks on critical Ukrainian infrastructure.

"We managed to negotiate an exemption for Slovakia, for Slovnaft from the sanctions regime which takes effect after Feb. 5," Hirman told a televised press conference.

"Thanks to this exemption, Slovnaft will be able to export all oil products not only to the Czech Republic but also to Ukraine...which will help to stabilise the production and operating results of our Slovnaft refinery next year," he said.

Slovakia receives nearly 100% of its crude oil from Russia via the Druzhba pipeline that passes through Ukraine. But Slovnaft plans to cut the proportion to around 60% next year to preserve its potential for exports to other markets.

The Slovnaft refinery currently exports a substantial part of its 124,000-barrel-per-day production.

The company said earlier it was testing various blends to replace part of its Russian supply.

Reporting by Robert Muller Editing by Mark Heinrich











