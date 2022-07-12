Slovakia has enough gas for upcoming heating season, economy minister says

Richard Sulik, a leader of SaS party, speaks during a news conference after the results of the country's parliamentary election in Bratislava, Slovakia, March 5, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny

July 12 (Reuters) - Slovakia has enough gas stored up for the upcoming heating season, Economy Minister Richard Sulik said on Tuesday.

Sulik also told a televised news conference that gas importer SPP would be able to replace any reductions in Russian gas supply.

Reporting by Robert Muller and Jason Hovet; editing by Jason Neely

