Slovakia has enough gas for upcoming heating season, economy minister says
July 12 (Reuters) - Slovakia has enough gas stored up for the upcoming heating season, Economy Minister Richard Sulik said on Tuesday.
Sulik also told a televised news conference that gas importer SPP would be able to replace any reductions in Russian gas supply.
Reporting by Robert Muller and Jason Hovet; editing by Jason Neely
