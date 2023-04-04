Slovakia has solid base of gas reserves for next heating season, minister says















April 4 (Reuters) - Slovakia has a solid base of gas reserves and supply contracts for the next heating season after keeping high levels over the winter and diversifying its sources, Economy Minister Karel Hirman said on Tuesday.

"We have gas in Slovakia, and not only in Slovakia, already secured now for the next season to such extent that we are not threatened by any major crisis scenarios even in case of interruption of transit through Ukraine," Hirman said.

In a joint news conference, the head of state-owned gas importer SPP, Miroslav Kulla, also said the company had contracts with five western gas suppliers to help cover the country's needs.

He said the company has extended contracts with BP (BP.L) and ExxonMobil (XOM.N) until 2024, and also has contracts with Shell , ENI (ENI.MI) and RWE (RWEG.DE) for deliveries.

Landlocked Slovakia uses around 5 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas per year and had been getting mainly Russian gas pumped before Moscow invaded Ukraine more than a year ago, prompting Europe to seek out new supplies via LNG and other routes.

Gas flows from Russia through Ukraine to Slovakia and onward to Austria, have continued despite the conflict, albeit at decreasing volumes.

Reporting by Jan Lopatka, writing by Jason Hovet and Jan Lopatka, Editing by Louise Heavens











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.